Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea's Champions League clash with Benfica.

Jose Mourinho will return to Stamford Bridge when he takes charge of Benfica's second matchday clash with Chelsea in the Champions League league phase on Tuesday night.

The legendary manager was appointed at Benfica earlier this month and has won two and drawn one of his first three games, and he will be aiming to lead the club to their first Champions League win of the season after their shock 3-2 defeat to Qarabag on matchday one.

Meanwhile, the Blues will be aiming to hand their former manager his first defeat as Benfica boss as the Blues also strive to secure their first points in the Champions League, having lost 3-1 to Bayern Munich on matchday one.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Tuesday's fixture.

What time does Chelsea vs. Benfica kick off?

The Champions League league phase fixture will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday night.

Where is Chelsea vs. Benfica being played?

Chelsea are set to host Benfica at Stamford Bridge, which has served as their home stadium since 1905 and boasts a capacity of 40,341.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Benfica in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League clash between Chelsea and Benfica will be available on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports Ultimate for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

TNT Sports customers will be able to access the game on the Discovery+ app on their phone or tablet device.

Highlights

TNT Sports have an official X account which will show the best of the action, including any goals, as well as a YouTube channel which will show the highlights of the match later in the evening.

What is at stake for Chelsea vs. Benfica on matchday two?

Chelsea and Benfica are both looking to register their first win, and first points, of the Champions League league phase campaign when they meet on matchday two, having each suffered defeats in the opening round of fixtures.

The Blues were handed a 3-1 defeat by Bayern Munich in their first fixture, a loss that has started a disappointing run of three defeats and only one win in their last four games - leaving Enzo Maresca hoping for a victory on Tuesday to snap the streak.

Meanwhile, Benfica have won two and drawn one of their three matches since Mourinho's appointment, and the legendary manager will be aiming to maintain his unbeaten start on Tuesday.

No Data Analysis info