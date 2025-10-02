AC Milan are reportedly eyeing up the signing of Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski as a free agent at the end of the 2025-26 season.

The 37-year-old continues to shine on the highest stage, scoring four goals across six La Liga appearances in 2025-26 so far for Hansi Flick's side.

Lewandowski only featured for 18 minutes on Wednesday night, when Barcelona lost 2-1 in the Champions League to holders Paris Saint-Germain.

The La Liga outfit were on course for another victory after Ferran Torres's opener, however Les Parisiens completed a comeback, with Goncalo Ramos finding the net in the last minute.

Lewandowski and company are back on the domestic grind on Sunday afternoon, when they travel to face midtable dwellers Sevilla.

AC Milan want Barca star Lewandowski?

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona could be waving goodbye to the services of Polish star Lewandowski in the near future.

The report claims that the veteran striker is not expected to remain at Camp Nou after his current deal expires during the summer of 2026.

Such a decision from Lewandowski would open the door for a move to another club on a free transfer, with AC Milan said to be keen.

The Rossoneri supposedly feel that the 37-year-old would be a great replacement for Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic, both of whom could leave in 2026.

After securing the services of Real Madrid legend Luka Modric on a free transfer this summer, Milan are said to be aiming to repeat the trick with Lewandowski.

Ageing AC Milan

AC Milan need to be wary of swapping short-term success at the expense of long-term growth, amid rumours of bringing Lewandowski to the club.

The Poland legend would provide great leadership and experience to the Rossoneri, who are regular competitors for the Serie A crown.

However, with the forward set to turn 38 at the start of next season, he is clearly not an option that can benefit Milan into the future.