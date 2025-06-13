Johan Cruyff was the last sub-£1m player to break the world-record transfer fee - how many of the 22 players to have been the world's most expensive since can you name?

Johan Cruyff's legacy in football continues to be keenly felt, with the Dutch icon's philosophies going a long way to shape football over the past 50+ years.

Among his many other accolades, the attacker became the world's most expensive player when he joined Barcelona from Ajax for a fee of £922,000 in 1973.

Cruyff was the last of the world's most expensive player to be bought for less than £1m, with prices skyrocketing in the years since and the current record fee being almost £200m.

An exceptional registration period for the expanded Club World Cup meant that this summer's transfer window opened on June 1 and then closed on June 10, allowing teams the chance to bring in players.

The market will open again on June 16 and then run all the way to September 1, and there are expected to be a number of big-money moves before the window closes for business.

Saudi Pro League clubs have the firepower to pay incredible transfer fees, and it is certainly possible that the transfer record could be broken by a team from Saudi Arabia.

It will be more difficult for Premier League clubs to do that due to the rules surrounding Financial Fair Play, while heavyweights of the European game, including Barcelona and AC Milan, are not currently in a position to pay a world fee.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have already brought in three new players and are now looking to bolster their squad in key positions rather than making any big-money signings.

How many of the 22 players to have broken the transfer record since the legendary Cruyff can you name?

Reading this on mobile? Click here to take the quiz!