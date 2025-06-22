Flick wants to axe 'four players' from Barcelona squad

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick reportedly wants to offload four players this summer, including 22-year-old forward Ansu Fati.

Flick enjoyed a successful first season as Barcelona boss, guiding the club to the league title, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup.

The 60-year-old is in no mood to rest on his laurels ahead of his second season in charge, especially as Barcelona will be wary of fierce competition from a new-look Real Madrid under the tutelage of Xabi Alonso.

While Barcelona are looking to strengthen their squad, they are also keen to offload players who have been deemed surplus to requirements by Flick.

Flick wants to offload four players

According to Fichajes, Flick has informed the Barcelona hierarchy that he wants to move on Ansu Fati, Inaki Pena, Oriol Romeu and Pablo Torre.

The Barcelona boss seemingly wants to offload the quartet to free up wages and space in the squad for potential arrivals.

Fati has been heavily linked with a move to Monaco after he was restricted to just 11 appearances under Flick last season.

However, negotiations over a move to the Ligue 1 club have stalled due to the player's significant salary.

With Fati believed to be among the highest earners at Barcelona, his potential departure could prove pivotal to being able to register new players this summer.

What about Pena, Romeu and Torre?

Inaki Pena has become the club's fourth-choice goalkeeper following the recent arrival of Joan Garcia from Espanyol.

Garcia will become the club's new number one, while Wojciech Szczesny should become his deputy once he signs his new deal.

While it remains to be seen whether Marc-Andre ter Stegen departs, Pena is widely expected to leave to gain regular playing time elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the club are also looking for a new home for Oriol Romeu, who spent last season on loan at Girona.

However, Barcelona are yet to receive offers for a player who is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract.

As for Torre, he could leave on loan for the 2025-26 season, with Villarreal said to be the frontrunners for his services.