Barcelona reveal that teenage attacker Lamine Yamal will miss Sunday's game against Valencia with a groin problem.

Barcelona have revealed that Lamine Yamal will miss Sunday's game against Valencia with a groin problem.

The 18-year-old has made a spectacular start to the 2025-26 campaign for the Catalan giants, making three La Liga appearances, scoring two goals and registering three assists in the process.

However, Yamal has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Valencia, while he is also a major doubt for the team's Champions League league phase opener against Newcastle United next week.

"The player Lamine Yamal is experiencing discomfort in the pubic area that prevents him from training and playing at this time,” read a statement from the Catalan giants. “His progress will determine his availability for returning to training.”

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has hit out at Spain's handling of Yamal, claiming that the teenager was used during the international break despite having pain in that area of his body.

Yamal will miss Valencia match with a groin issue

“No, he won’t be available for tomorrow," said Flick when asked about Yamal during his press conference.

“He played for the national team despite discomfort. He played 75-78 minutes with discomfort and without training between matches. And that’s not looking after the players.

“I think the Spanish national team has a great squad, the best players in the world, but they haven’t looked after their players and that’s news that saddens me."

When asked whether he had spoken to Spain boss Luis de la Fuente about Yamal's situation, Flick said: “I’ve never spoken to him, just texted, but I’ve never spoken to him. My Spanish isn’t very good, neither is his English, but at the end of the day, communication could be better, we don’t just have one player, we have more.

“I’ve been in that situation too, but communication with the club has to be good, and it has to be good.”

Yamal also a doubt for Newcastle clash in the Champions League

Barcelona’s press officer Gabriel Martinez said later in the press conference that Yamal was also a doubt for the European fixture against Newcastle.

“Yes, discomfort in his pubic bone. He has been tested. He won’t be available for tomorrow and is doubtful for Newcastle," he said.

Yamal played 79 minutes of Spain's 3-0 victory over Bulgaria on September 4, providing one assist, while he came up with two assists in La Roja's 6-0 win over Turkey on September 7, playing 73 minutes of that contest.

Should the teenager miss out against Valencia and Newcastle, Barcelona would hope to have the forward back available for the league game against Getafe on September 21.