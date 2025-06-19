Sports Mole previews Saturday's J1 League clash between Avispa Fukuoka and Albirex Niigata, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams in strong form will lock horns in the J1 League on Saturday, as Avispa Fukuoka welcome Albirex Niigata to Best Denki Stadium.

Avispa are currently 11th in the J1 League table, boasting 26 points from 20 matches, while Niigata are 18th in the division, picking up 19 points from their opening 19 games of the season.

Match preview

Avispa have won seven, drawn five and lost eight of their 20 league matches this season, with a total of 26 points leaving them in 11th position in the table.

Kim Myung-hwi's side will enter this match off the back of successive wins, having overcome Okinawa SV in the Emperor Cup before beating Fagiano 1-0 in their last league fixture.

Avispa have won three of their last four matches in all competitions, although they have only been victorious in one of their last 10 fixtures in the top flight of Japan.

The home side have been inconsistent in front of their own fans this season, picking up just 13 points from 10 matches, recording only three wins in the process.

Niigata, meanwhile, are down in 18th position in the table, boasting a record of four wins, seven draws and eight defeats from their 19 matches to collect 19 points.

Daisuke Kimori's side finished down in 16th spot in the top flight last term, and they are very much involved in a relegation battle at this stage of proceedings.

Niigata will enter this match off the back of successive wins, having recorded a 1-0 victory over Fukuyama City in the Emperor Cup before beating Yokohama F Marinos 1-0 in the league.

Albi last faced Avispa at the start of April, suffering a 1-0 defeat, and each of the last four fixtures between these two sides in the top flight of Japan has actually been won by the away side.

Avispa Fukuoka J1 League form:

LLDLDW

Avispa Fukuoka form (all competitions):

LDWLWW

Albirex Niigata J1 League form:

LDLWLW

Albirex Niigata form (all competitions):

LLWLWW

Team News

Avispa's joint-leading goalscorer this season is actually their centre-back Tomoya Ando, and there will once again be a spot in the XI for the 26-year-old here, while Takumi Kamijima will also feature at the back.

Kazuya Konno will also be a notable starter in the final third of the field for the home side, but Shahab Zahedi, Itsuki Oda and Jurato Ikeda are out of the match due to injury problems.

As for Niigata, Motoki Hasegawa has been in strong form this season, scoring six times in 22 appearances, and he will again feature in the final third of the field.

Michael James Fitzgerald is also set to continue in the middle of the away side's defence.

Meanwhile, no injury problems have been reported for Niigata ahead of the contest.

Avispa Fukuoka possible starting lineup:

Obata; Tashiro, Ando, Kamijima; Hashimoto, Akino, Matsuoka, Fujimoto; Konno, Wellington, Kitajima

Albirex Niigata possible starting lineup:

Tashiro; Fujiwara, Fitzgerald, Inamura, Hashimoto; Gomes, Hoshi, Miyamoto, Okumura; Hasegawa, Taniguchi

We say: Avispa Fukuoka 1-1 Albirex Niigata

Both sides will enter this match in good form, and both will view this fixture as the ideal chance to put another win on the board, but we are expecting a close game to finish all square.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Avispa Fukuoka win with a probability of 38.77%. A win for Albirex Niigata has a probability of 30.63% and a draw has a probability of 30.6%. The most likely scoreline for an Avispa Fukuoka win is 1-0 with a probability of 14.48%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 2-0 (7.86%) and 2-1 (7.3%). The likeliest Albirex Niigata win is 0-1 (12.4%), while for a drawn scoreline it is 1-1 (13.45%).

