Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League clash between FC Noah and Buducnost Podgorica, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

FC Noah will look to seize an early advantage when they welcome Buducnost Podgorica to City Stadium on Tuesday for the opening leg of their Champions League first qualifying round.

The hosts secured this berth after lifting the 2024–25 Armenian Premier League title, while the Montenegrin outfit also claimed domestic honours to reach this stage of the competition.

Match preview

The just-concluded campaign was a historic one for Noah, who secured their first-ever top-flight title, meaning Tuesday’s game will mark their debut in any UCL fixture.

Sandro Perkovic’s men were dominant on the domestic scene last term, having also lifted the Armenian Cup following a victory over Ararat-Armenia in the final.

However, Continental football proved a step too far for the Armavir outfit, who exited the Conference League group stage with just four points from six matches, including a humbling 8-0 defeat to Premier League side Chelsea.

Now bidding for a breakthrough in Europe’s elite competition, Noah approach this clash with renewed energy after a 2-1 friendly win over DAC Dunajska Streda following a month-long break from competitive action.

Their previous outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Alashkert on the final day of the league season – a result that mattered little, with the title already wrapped up – although that reverse did bring a six-match unbeaten streak to an end.

Returning to action with hopes of establishing control in this two-legged affair, Noah will be buoyed by their impressive home record, having racked up 12 consecutive competitive victories in front of their fans.

In contrast, Buducnost are no strangers to this path, with six previous appearances in the Champions League qualifiers, and although they have never progressed to the tournament proper, the Montenegrin champions have made it past this opening hurdle on two occasions.

Recent results, however, offer little encouragement for Nenad Lalatovic’s side, who have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, alternating between wins and defeats during that stretch.

Buducnost’s 14-match unbeaten run was ended by a 3-2 loss to Jezerro in their penultimate league fixture, though they bounced back by beating Jedinstvo 3-1 on the final day to seal the title with 84 points.

Since returning to action a month later, the Blue-Whites have endured a rocky spell, falling 3-0 to North Macedonian side FK Vardar, edging past Slovenian outfit NS Mura and then suffering another 3-0 defeat against Croatian club NK Slaven Belupo – all in friendly encounters.

However, Buducnost will take comfort from their strong away form, having avoided defeat in their last nine competitive matches on the road (six wins and three draws), and Lalatovic’s men will be hoping to extend that run when they meet Noah for the first time, with the aim of taking something tangible back to Podgorica for the second leg.

Team News

Noah have been active in the transfer market this summer, making at least five new additions to the squad while also seeing several key players depart.

Among the notable exits is winger Eraldo Cinari, who left as a free agent after a standout campaign that saw him register 15 goals and nine assists, while centre-back Aleksandar Miljkovic also departed, joining Pyunik Yerevan following expiration of his contract.

Incoming players include Hovhannes Harutyunyan from FK Sochi, as well as David Sualehe, Alen Grgic, Eric Boakye and Aram Khamoyan – all of whom could feature on Tuesday.

Buducnost have also been busy reshaping their squad, bringing in experienced midfielder Leonel Strumia from AEL Limassol among other signings.

Thirty-year-old winger Milan Vusurovic has returned for a second stint at the club, while centre-back Miomir Djurickovic is another fresh face in the side.

Departures include 18-year-old forward Andej Kostic, who has joined Partizan, while seasoned goalkeeper Milos Dragojevic has left as a free agent.

FC Noah possible starting lineup:

Cancarevic; Zolotic, Silva, Muradyan, Sangare; Oshima, Grgic; Ferreira, Manvelyan, Pinson; Gregorio

Buducnost Podgorica possible starting lineup:

Mijatovic; Gasevic, Serikov, Orahovac, Grivic; Piscevic, A. Bulatovic; Ivanovic, Milickovic, Bojovic; I. Bulatovic

We say: FC Noah 2-1 Buducnost Podgorica

While Noah lack experience at this level, their formidable home record could prove decisive, especially against a Buducnost side that have been anything but consistent in recent outings.

Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

