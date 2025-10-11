Arsenal allegedly plan to move for Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume during the January transfer window.

Arsenal are reportedly lining up a move for Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume during the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been in impressive form for Sevilla during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring one goal and registering one assist in seven La Liga appearances.

Agoume made the move to Estadio Ramon from Inter Milan in the summer of 2024, and he has represented his La Liga side on 57 occasions, scoring twice and registering four assists.

There was a host of speculation surrounding Agoume's future during the summer transfer window, with Manchester United believed to be interested in his signature.

However, Arsenal have also been linked with the former France Under-21s international, and according to reports in Spain, Mikel Arteta's side are considering making a move during the winter market.

Arsenal 'lining up' January move for Sevilla's Agoume

Agoume allegedly has a release clause of €40m (£35m), but it has been suggested that Sevilla would accept less than that in January, with the club not in a position to reject sizeable offers.

Brighton & Hove Albion have also been credited with an interest in Agoume, and the expectation is that he will make the move to the Premier League sooner rather than later.

The Seagulls are believed to view Agoume as a possible replacement for Carlos Baleba, who remains a leading transfer target for Man United.

Arsenal boosted their midfield department over the summer with the arrival of Martin Zubimendi, while they also have Declan Rice, Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard as options in that area of the field.

However, it is understood that head coach Mikel Arteta wants to add another holding midfielder to operate alongside Zubimendi, with Rice potentially given more licence to push forward.

Should Arsenal move for Agoume in January?

Arsenal captain Odegaard has had injury problems this season, with the midfielder currently unavailable due to a knee problem, although he does appear to have avoided a serious injury.

Odegaard has not completed 90 minutes in the Premier League since the first matchday of the campaign, and if his injury problems continue, then Arsenal will surely look to bring in a new midfielder during the winter market.

Man United and Brighton also allegedly both want Agoume, but the midfielder could potentially be on his way to the Emirates Stadium during the winter market.