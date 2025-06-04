Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres delivers his latest response to questions over his future, specifically whether he will be signing for Arsenal.

Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres has provided another answer to questions regarding speculation over his future.

The Sweden international has etched himself into the history books during two Primeira Liga-title winning campaigns at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

An astonishing return of 97 goals and 28 assists from 102 appearances in all competitions has led to him becoming one of the most sought-after players in world football.

There is currently an acceptance that the 27-year-old will be on the move this summer with widespread interest from around Europe.

Arsenal are viewed as one of the favourites to secure his signature, although the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona have also been credited as admirers.

© Imago

What has Gyokeres said?

On the back of his pull-out from international duty with Sweden, Gyokeres featured on a podcast run by former teammate Leo Ostigard.

Inevitably, Ostigard took the opportunity to ask Gyokeres about his plans, the former Coventry City pair sharing the following exchange.

Speaking on the Flymodus Podcast, Ostigard said: "Where are you going in the summer transfer window? Can you give us a hint? Is it Arsenal? What are the alternatives?"

Gyokeres replied: "We will see. Nobody knows anything yet. I wish I had a more fun answer, but that's all I can say for now."

At the end of the conversation, Ostigard responded: "Viktor, great talking to you. See you soon, and text me when everything is signed and sorted down in Arsenal." Gyokeres ended, jokingly, saying: "Yeah, yeah, sure."

© Imago

When will Arsenal make their move?

With Sporting not participating at the upcoming Club World Cup, there is scope for quick progression when it comes to resolving Gyokeres's future.

Logic would suggest that whoever has identified him as a priority target will move fast to pay the fee - somewhere between £55m and £70m - that will be required.

Arsenal are known to have that money ready to spend on a new central-forward, whether that be Gyokeres or RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

Although a minor injury is sidelining Gyokeres for the time being, interested clubs may be relieved that he is getting an extended rest ahead of 2025-26.