Arsenal are in the market for offensive additions, and they reportedly hold interest in signing Eberechi Eze, but the hopes of a cut-price deal are fading.

Arsenal have reportedly been informed that they must pay Eberechi Eze's full release clause if they are to sign the Crystal Palace star.

The Gunners will hope that the summer transfer window can be transformative and help push the club to the Premier League title next campaign.

Mikel Arteta's side have finished second for three consecutive seasons, but the anticipated arrival of Martin Zubimendi could significantly improve the team's midfield.

Up front, the club are looking to close a deal for a striker - RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko has been linked - and the Londoners have also been credited with an interest in Palace attacker Eze.

However, The Standard have claimed that Arsenal must pay the 27-year-old's £68m release clause if they wish to sign him, though the fee is payable in instalments.

Eze in profile

Eze scored the winning goal of his side's FA Cup final clash against Manchester City in May, leading his club to their first ever major trophy and qualifying them for the Europa League.

During the 2024-25 season, the Englishman scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists for teammates, registering nine more direct goal involvements than he managed in 2023-24.

It should be noted that the attacker scored five times from outside the box last term, and his threat from set pieces may be something that makes him an attractive option to Arsenal.

Eze has primarily been utilised in a left-sided attacking midfield position behind a central striker, but his versatility means he could fit in at the Emirates as a left-winger or in a number 10 position.

Should Arsenal sign Eze?

It would not be surprising if the Palace forward was only at the Emirates for the duration of his first Arsenal contract considering he is already 27.

Perhaps Arteta is aiming to bring Eze to the club as he is a ready-made Premier League-proven player, and due to the fact he is under pressure to win silverware in 2025-26.

There is no denying the Englishman's quality, but if the Gunners boss still fails to deliver on the promise of his squad despite signing the likes of Eze, then serious questions will be asked about his position as manager.