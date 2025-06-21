Arsenal are looking for midfield additions, and they reportedly hold interest in a Premier League star as Mikel Arteta looks for experience in the middle of the pitch.

Arsenal are reported to have registered their interest in Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard, who would come in as a backup to Martin Zubimendi.

After falling short in the title race for a third consecutive campaign, the Gunners must make additions if they are to win their first league title since 2003-04.

The club are expected to confirm the arrival of Real Sociedad number six Zubimendi, who will play at the base of midfield for the Londoners.

It would not be surprising if they looked to add another midfielder to their ranks considering Jorginho has already left, while Thomas Partey could leave for free given contract negotiations have stalled.

The Mirror report that Arsenal hold an interest in signing Brentford captain Norgaard, who has two years remaining on his current contract.

Norgaard in profile

Norgaard started 34 times for Brentford in the Premier League last term, helping guide the Bees to a 10th-placed finish, ahead of the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 31-year-old is comfortable in possession, with only two outfield Brentford players attempting more than the 1,427 passes he played in 2024-25.

No Brentford teammate made more tackles in the defensive third (37) or the middle third (35), and he also made the most interceptions of any Bees star (49).

Why Norgaard could be important to Arteta

Signing proven players from the Premier League could ultimately prove vital for Arteta given he is under pressure to deliver on the talent of the squad at his disposal.

Having gone five years without lifting a trophy, the Gunners boss requires additions that can hit the ground running, making Premier League-proven players more desirable.

Norgaard has started at least 31 games in the top flight in three of his four seasons in England, and his reliability makes him an attractive option for Arsenal.