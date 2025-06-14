Arsenal are reportedly in contention to sign a Bundesliga forward alongside the likes of Chelsea amid talks for the transfer of Benjamin Sesko.

Arsenal are reported to have considered signing RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa during talks to bring striker Benjamin Sesko from the club to the Emirates.

After finishing behind Liverpool in the Premier League last term, boss Mikel Arteta will be keen to make the necessary additions to his squad in order to finally get over the line.

Many fans have clamoured for the addition of a central striker, with the likes of Newcastle United number nine Alexander Isak said to be of interest to the Gunners this summer,

However, considering that Newcastle would likely demand a prohibitively expensive fee, it is not surprising to see the Londoners switch to alternative targets like Leipzig's Sesko.

CaughtOffside report that Arsenal also hold serious interest in signing Sesko's teammate Nusa, who is valued at £38m, though they could face competition from Chelsea for his signature.

Nusa in profile

During his time with Leipzig in 2024-25, the left-winger managed to score three goals and provide three assists in 25 Bundesliga games, with the forward scoring five and registering six assists in all competitions.

The 20-year-old has at times operated as a wing-back for Leipzig, so it is natural that he would not necessarily boast the best offensive numbers.

However, it should be noted that while he may improve his efficiency in the final third, Nusa has never scored more than three league goals in a season since he made his professional debut in 2021.

Will Nusa and Sesko be enough?

Sesko netted 13 goals for Leipzig in the Bundesliga in 2024-25, and he scored 14 in the 2023-24 season, while current Arsenal number nine Kai Havertz managed to score 17 and 12 goals in the German top flight in his final two campaigns for Bayer Leverkusen.

Arsenal left-winger Gabriel Martinelli has netted at least six times in each of his last four Premier League seasons, and it is difficult to say that Nusa would represent an upgrade.

Given Sesko is just 22 and Nusa is 20, it would arguably be unfair to expect the duo to come to England and push the Gunners to the title at the first time of asking.