Eberechi Eze opened his Premier League account for Arsenal in stunning fashion against former club and London rivals Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

As expected, the England international started alongside Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice in the hosts' midfield against the Eagles, due to the absence of injured skipper Martin Odegaard.

Eze entered the contest having only netted one goal in his first 10 games for Arsenal across all competitions, opening the scoring in their 2-0 EFL Cup third-round victory over Port Vale in September.

The 27-year-old had provided two assists in the Premier League for Mikel Arteta's men, but he had failed to directly contribute to a goal in any of his previous three top-flight games against Fulham, West Ham United or Newcastle United.

Eze's underwhelming displays had led to some questions about his suitability for this Arsenal side, and he was told ahead of the Palace visit that he could not play the Odegaard role in the same manner as his captain.

However, Eze followed the pre-game script on Sunday by scoring his first Arsenal Premier League goal against his old club, and one that Dean Henderson was utterly helpless to do anything about.

Arsenal have the lead and it simply had to be Eberechi Eze! ? pic.twitter.com/BDY5cdWgJv

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 26, 2025

Once again, Arsenal relied on their trusty set-pieces to break the deadlock, and they were gifted a free kick on the right-hand side thanks to Yeremy Pino's needless foul on Bukayo Saka.

Declan Rice whipped in the set-piece destined for Gabriel Magalhaes's head, and while the Brazilian could not direct a header towards goal, he managed to knock the ball down into empty space inside the penalty area.

Eze was the quickest to react to Gabriel's header, beating Adam Wharton to the loose ball and firing in a wonderful scissor-kick-type volley into the bottom corner past a stagnant Henderson.

Eze's strike evoked memories of Paolo Di Canio's iconic goal for West Ham United against Wimbledon in 2000, but the former Palace playmaker kept his celebrations to a minimum against his former employers.

Arsenal's opener in the London derby was their 11th Premier League goal from a set-piece situation already this season, at least two more than any other side - Chelsea are second in the list with nine efforts from dead balls.

A win today will keep the Gunners at least three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, as well as opening up a seven-point lead over wounded champions Liverpool.

