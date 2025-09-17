The latest chapter of the master and apprentice saga takes centre stage at the Emirates Stadium this weekend as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal lock horns with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in one of matchday five’s headline fixtures.

Recent meetings between the two sides have carried a fierce edge, with the Gunners and the Citizens duelling for the crown in the past three seasons, although Arteta has twice had to yield to his former mentor.

Arsenal sit second with nine points heading into this encounter, three clear of City, who find themselves in eighth place.

While Sunday’s showdown is another clash between genuine title contenders, unsettled scores linger, with the last two encounters boiling over in intensity.

From Leandro Trossard’s controversial dismissal by Michael Oliver for time-wasting at the Etihad last season to Arsenal’s pointed ‘stay humble’ jibe at Erling Haaland after the return leg, along with the running battles between Gabriel Magalhaes and the striker, sparks have already flown, leaving the referee with plenty to manage on Sunday.

Referee for Arsenal vs City game and past controversies

Stuart Attwell has been appointed to take charge of this weekend’s marquee contest between the Gunners and the Citizens.

Attwell has overseen 21 Arsenal fixtures, with the North London club winning nine, drawing six and losing six.

The 42-year-old has issued one straight red and 47 yellow cards to Arsenal players, including the two cautions that led to Gabriel’s dismissal in this fixture in January 2021, while he has awarded one penalty to Arteta’s men and given three against them, one of which came in that same encounter.

This will be the first time Attwell officiates an Arsenal match since November 2023, when his decision to allow Newcastle’s winning goal to stand stirred controversy.

City have also endured their share of grievances with the Warwickshire official, most notably in January 2023 when he allowed Bruno Fernandes’s equaliser in a 2-1 defeat in the Manchester derby.

The 42-year-old has refereed 24 City games, with the Blues winning 17, drawing one and losing six, while he has brandished 40 yellow cards, shown three straight reds and awarded five penalties in their favour, alongside three against them.

Attwell’s most recent outing with Guardiola’s side was in their FA Cup final loss to Crystal Palace last season, and across three Arsenal versus City games he has issued 13 bookings and one red card.

Who is the VAR for the Arsenal vs City game?

Jarred Gillett will serve as the Video Assistant Referee for Sunday’s clash, with Ian Hussin as his assistant, both monitoring proceedings from the hub.

Gillett has had his fair share of run-ins with Arsenal, drawing frustration last season when he advised a review of William Saliba’s challenge on Evanilson at Bournemouth.

The Australian official has also crossed paths with City’s Haaland, disallowing his goal against Tottenham Hotspur in February, which the Norwegian felt was an unfair call.

With the rivalry between both clubs sharpened and past grievances with the appointed officials fresh in the memory, all eyes will be fixed on how well Attwell and Gillett handle the intensity of Sunday’s encounter.



