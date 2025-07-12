Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly make contract with Barcelona to register their interest in signing Marc Casado this summer.

Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly both been in touch with Barcelona to register their interest in Marc Casado, with the midfielder potentially leaving Camp Nou during this summer's transfer window.

Casado, 21, made 36 appearances for Barcelona during the 2024-25 campaign, scoring once and providing six assists, proving to be an important player for the club despite some injury issues.

The midfielder's last La Liga appearance was back in March, though, as he was absent with a knee injury before staying on the bench in the latter stages of the campaign.

Casado is not first choice in the Barcelona midfield, with Frenkie de Jong returning to his best form, while Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Pedri and the returning Marc Bernal, who missed almost all of last season with a knee injury, are options in that area.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding Casado's future in recent months, with a number of clubs from the Premier League said to be interested in his signature.

Arsenal, Chelsea 'make contact' over Casado move

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal and Chelsea have both been in touch with Barcelona to discuss a transfer for Casado before the end of the summer transfer window.

The report claims that Barcelona want in the region of €50m (£43m), believing that to be a fair price considering the list of clubs keen on his signature ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Earlier this year, Casado said that he wants to spend his entire career with Barcelona.

"I hope so. I want to spend my entire career at Barcelona and retire here. It's my dream, it's the club I love," Casado told Beteve. "I hope so. As I said, my goal is to stay here as long as possible and finish my career at Barcelona."

Will Casado make the move to the Premier League?

Arsenal and Chelsea are seemingly both keen on Casado, but there have also been reports linking Manchester United with a move for the Spaniard, so the Premier League interest in him is substantial.

Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim is said to be an admirer of Casado, and the 20-time English champions have a spot open in midfield due to Christian Eriksen's departure on a free transfer.

Arsenal have signed Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard this summer, so it would be somewhat of a surprise if their next signing was also a central midfielder, but there have been departures in that area of the field.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are not shy when it comes to bringing in players, and a lot of signs are currently pointing towards Casado joining a Premier League club in the current window.