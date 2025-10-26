Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion clash in the EFL Cup at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion will turn their attention away from the Premier League as they meet in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday night.

The Gunners are heading into this match off the back of a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace, extending their unbeaten run to 10 games across all competitions, while the Seagulls were defeated 4-2 by Manchester United in their most recent outing.

Here, Sports Mole provides all of the details you need to know about how to catch Wednesday's EFL Cup action.

What time does Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion kick off?

The Gunners will kick off against the Seagulls at 7:45pm on Wednesday night in the UK.

Where is Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion being played?

This clash will be hosted at the Emirates Stadium, which holds a capacity of 60,704 supporters.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion in the UK

TV channels

Viewers in the UK can watch this game on the Sky Sports+ channel.

Streaming

Fans can also stream the match on the Sky Sports+ app, as well as via NOW UK if they have the relevant Sky Sports subscription package on the platform.

Highlights

Highlights will be available on the Sky Sports+ app within minutes of the final whistle, and posted on the broadcaster's YouTube channel later.

Who will win Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion?

Arsenal are in scintillating form at the start of this 2025-26 season, sitting top of the Premier League standings with a four-point lead after nine games, while they boast a flawless record in the Champions League with three wins from three league phase matches.

Their only defeat this campaign came on Premier League matchday three against Liverpool, and the Gunners have remained unbeaten in their 10 games since, recording nine wins and just one draw, leaving them with huge confidence coming into this one.

Meanwhile, Brighton's own five-game unbeaten run, with three wins and two draws, came to an end in their thrilling 4-2 defeat to Manchester United in their last Premier League fixture.

The Seagulls will be relying on their sensational EFL Cup form to help them bounce back with a win against the Gunners, as Brighton have won each of their last two rounds by 6-0 scorelines, against Oxford United and Barnsley.

