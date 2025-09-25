Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal, including TV and streaming options.

Fresh from reaching the EFL Cup fourth round in midweek, Newcastle United and Arsenal resume Premier League duties in gameweek six of the 2025-26 season.

Eddie Howe oversaw a 4-1 thumping of Bradford City on Wednesday night, while the Gunners settled for a 2-0 victory over Port Vale to avoid a third-round shock.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the information you need to know about how to tune into the contest.

What time does Newcastle vs. Arsenal kick off?

Newcastle's Premier League clash with Arsenal takes place on Sunday, September 28 and is a 4.30pm kickoff for viewers in the UK.

Where is Newcastle vs. Arsenal being played?

The top-flight contest is taking place at the Magpies' St James' Park home, the 52,000-seater stadium that has not been a happy hunting ground for the Gunners in recent years.

Mikel Arteta's men have lost each of their last three away games against Newcastle in all competitions, last prevailing on the Magpies' turf in May 2023.

How to watch Newcastle vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

Newcastle vs. Arsenal will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League; the former is channel 401 for Sky subscribers, 511 for those on Virgin Media and 419 on EE/BT TV.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports Premier League is 402 on Sky, 512 on Virgin Media and 420 on EE/BT.

Online streaming

Those with Sky Sports can catch the action via the Sky Sports app or Sky Go on mobile phones, as well as via the Sky Sports website on laptops/computers.

You can also purchase a NOW TV sports subscription to watch Newcastle vs. Arsenal; a day pass costs £14.99, while a recurring subscription is priced at £34.99 per month.

Highlights

Highlights will be available to watch on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, while both clubs should also upload the best of the action to their own YouTube accounts.

Fans can also view highlights from Newcastle vs. Arsenal on Match of the Day, which begins at 10.30pm on BBC One on Sunday night.

What is at stake for Newcastle and Arsenal?

If Newcastle can extend their St James' Park hoodoo over Arsenal, the Magpies will have won four successive home matches against the Gunners for the first time since all the way back in 1969, but optimism may not be rife in the North East.

Only Aston Villa (one) have scored fewer than Newcastle's three goals in the current Premier League season, although victory would take the 13th-placed hosts to within just one point of the second-placed Gunners.

Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Manchester City last weekend left them five points adrift of Liverpool in the top-flight table, and while defeat here would not eliminate them from the title race, an eight-point gap to the perfect Reds would be quite the chasm to make up.

