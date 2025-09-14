Sports Mole rounds up the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash between Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal.

Several weeks on from a comprehensive Emirates Cup victory, Arsenal reunite with Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames Stadium on Tuesday evening in their opening Champions League tie of the season.

The Gunners strode to a 3-0 victory over Ernesto Valverde's men in friendly action over the summer, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs ahead of the league phase encounter.

ATHLETIC BILBAO

Out: Aymeric Laporte (ineligible), Yeray Alvarez (suspended), Nico Williams (adductor), Benat Prados (knee), Unai Egiluz (ACL)

Doubtful: Inigo Lekue (adductor)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Areso, Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche; Vesga, Jauregizar; I. Williams, Sancet, Berenguer; Sannadi

ARSENAL

Out: Martin Odegaard (shoulder), Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Kai Havertz (knee), Gabriel Jesus (knee), Ben White (unspecified)

Doubtful: William Saliba (ankle), Christian Norgaard (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Merino, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli

No Data Analysis info