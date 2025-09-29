After ending a three-game losing run at Newcastle United, Arsenal have an identical sequence of defeats to snap at home to Olympiacos in the Champions League on Wednesday.
The Gunners have astoundingly lost each of their last three matches against the Greek giants at the Emirates Stadium - two under Mikel Arteta - and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
ARSENAL vs. OLYMPIACOS
ARSENAL
Out: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Kai Havertz (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Piero Hincapie (groin)
Doubtful: Out
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Merino; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli
OLYMPIACOS
Out: Remy Cabella (ineligible), Yusuf Yazici (ineligible), Roman Yaremchuk (unspecified), Rodinei (unspecified)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Paschalakis; Costinha, Retsos, Pirola, Ortega; Garcia, Hezze; Strefezza, Chiquinho, Podence; El Kaabi
