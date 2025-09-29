Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between Arsenal and Olympiacos.

After ending a three-game losing run at Newcastle United, Arsenal have an identical sequence of defeats to snap at home to Olympiacos in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Gunners have astoundingly lost each of their last three matches against the Greek giants at the Emirates Stadium - two under Mikel Arteta - and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

ARSENAL

Out: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Kai Havertz (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Piero Hincapie (groin)

Doubtful: Out

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Merino; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

OLYMPIACOS

Out: Remy Cabella (ineligible), Yusuf Yazici (ineligible), Roman Yaremchuk (unspecified), Rodinei (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Paschalakis; Costinha, Retsos, Pirola, Ortega; Garcia, Hezze; Strefezza, Chiquinho, Podence; El Kaabi

