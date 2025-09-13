[monks data]
Champions League | League Stage
Sep 16, 2025 at 5.45pm UK
 
Arsenal logo

Athletic Bilbao
vs.
Arsenal

Athletic Bilbao vs. Arsenal: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Champions League clash

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs. Arsenal: Date, time, live stream, TV channel
Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into Tuesday's Champions League clash between Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal, including TV and streaming options.

Arsenal will soon line up to the Champions League anthem once again, when the Gunners take on Athletic Bilbao in Tuesday's opening league phase encounter.

The Gunners fell to Paris Saint-Germain in last year's semi-finals, while the Spanish side are back at Europe's top table thanks to their fourth-placed La Liga finish in the 2024-25 La Liga campaign.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to tune into the European fixture.


What time does Athletic Bilbao vs. Arsenal kick off?

Athletic Bilbao's Champions League clash with Arsenal is one of the early Champions League kickoffs on Tuesday, commencing at 5.45pm UK time.

Meanwhile, the contest is a 6.45pm kickoff for viewers in Spain.


Where is Athletic Bilbao vs. Arsenal being played?

The continental tie will be held at Athletic's San Mames Stadium, which was opened in September 2013 and holds 53,331 spectators.

The ground memorably hosted the 2024-25 Europa League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, as well as the 2023-24 Women's Champions League final, where Barcelona defeated Lyon 2-0.


How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

Arsenal's opening Champions League clash with Athletic Bilbao will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 for viewers in the UK.

Sky customers can access TNT Sports 1 through channel 410, Virgin Media customers via channel 521, and BT and EE subscribers through channel 430.

Online streaming

TNT Sports' respective streaming service Discovery+ will also be showing the match live, allowing fans to catch the action on computers, mobile phones and games consoles.

A sports subscription with Discovery+ costs £30.99 per month.

Highlights

The official TNT Sports YouTube channel will upload highlights of the game shortly after full time, and the Arsenal channel will most likely follow suit.

In addition, broadcasters should upload snippets of the action to social media pages (X, Instagram) during the match.


What is at stake for Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal?

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta pictured on August 17, 2025

Tuesday's Champions League tie will mark the first-ever competitive meeting between Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal, although the two clubs did contest this year's Emirates Cup in pre-season.

That North London battle was a forgettable affair for the Spanish side, who were beaten 3-0 thanks to goals from Viktor Gyokeres, Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz and never looked like troubling the Gunners on the day.

However, Athletic ought to be more fired up for their first Champions League game since the 2014-15 season, where they finished third in the group stage, and their only other appearance in the competition since its rebranding came in the 1998-99 campaign.

Meanwhile, Arsenal seek back-to-back wins after easing past Nottingham Forest 3-0 in Saturday's Premier League contest, and they have lost just two UCL group/league phase away games over the past two seasons, to Lens and Inter Milan.

