Gerwyn Price whitewashed by Wesley Plaisier in PDC World Championship upset

By Darren Plant | 21 Dec 2025 21:04 , Last updated: 21 Dec 2025 21:48

World number 92 Wesley Plaisier has sensationally dumped Gerwyn Price out of the PDC World Championship on Sunday night.

Plaisier - a two-time WDF World Masters champion - was the clear underdog against ninth seed Price, who had publicly backed himself to win the title at the Alexandra Palace for a second time.

However, the Welshman suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Dutchman, who recorded, by far, the most notable victory of his career.

The tone was set with a 130 checkout in the first leg and the 35-year-old allowed Price just two shots at a double in the opening set.

A similar pattern played out in the second, Plaisier again hitting three of his five double attempts to leave Price staring at a shock exit.

To his credit, Price hit two 11-dart legs on his own throw in the third, and he set up a chance to halve the deficit after Plaisier had missed two match darts.

That opportunity to take out 53 went begging, however, and Plaiser would return to hit double 10 to reach the last 32 at this tournament for the first time in his career.

Littler overcomes Davies test

Later in the evening, Luke Littler recorded a 3-0 win over David Davies, but only after the Welshman had missed 16 darts at a double.

Davies - making his debut in this event - squandered five chances to go one set in front, and missed further darts for a 2-1 lead in the second set.

Nevertheless, Littler was superb in the final two sets, averaging 107.64 to double his lead and 98.95 to earn a spot in the last 32, where he will now play Mensur Suljovic.