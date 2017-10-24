Rutherford, Asher-Smith in Team England squad

Greg Rutherford, Dina Asher-Smith and Adam Gemili are named in the Team England squad for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast.

Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford and British 100m and 200m record holder Dina Asher-Smith have been named in a 75-strong Team England squad for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The pair will also be joined by Commonwealth 100m silver medallist Adam Gemili and heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who was forced to pull out of Glasgow 2014.

Sprinter Asher-Smith, who picked up a bronze medal in the 4x100m relay at the Rio Olympics, has emerged as an exciting prospect as she hopes to seal her first senior Commonwealth medal when the team compete in the Gold Coast next April.

"Being selected to compete for Team England is so special and having had an amazing experience at the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2011 I'm excited to be racing on that stage again," said the 21-year-old.



"I won two gold medals at that Youth Games and so adding a senior medal on the Gold Coast is now the goal."

Chef de Mission for Commonwealth Games England, Sarah Winckless said: "We're incredibly proud to be announcing such a strong athletics team for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. We're putting forward some of the best athletes in the world and we're confident that we will be sending the most prepared English team to Australia next April.

"We look forward to the high-level of competition the Commonwealth Games will provide and with our excellent team of staff focussing their efforts to ensure that when we get out there, Team England will have everything set up for a world-class performance environment."

In total, Team England will send around 600 athletes and staff Down Under, making it the largest ever team that the nation has had at an overseas sporting event.

Team England athletics:

Men:

100m: James Dasaolu, Adam Gemili

200m: Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Danny Talbot, Zharnel Hughes

400m: Matt Hudson-Smith

800m: Kyle Langford, Elliot Giles, Andrew Osagie

1500m: Charlie Grice

10,000m: Andy Vernon

110m hurdles: Andrew Pozzi, Dave King

400m hurdles: Jack Green

20km walk: Tom Bosworth, Callum Wilkinson

High jump: Robbie Grabarz, Tom Gale, Chris Baker

Pole vault: Adam Hague, Luke Cutts

Long jump: Greg Rutherford, Dan Bramble

Triple jump: Nathan Fox, Nathan Douglas, Ben Williams

Hammer Nick Miller, Taylor Campbell

Decathlon: Ashley Bryant, John Lane

4x100m: Dasaolu, Gemili, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Mitchell-Blake, Talbot, Hughes

4x400m: Hudson-Smith, Dwayne Cowan, Rabah Yousif, Martyn Rooney, George Caddick

Women:

100m: Asha Philip, Desiree Henry

200m: Dina Asher-Smith, Bianca Williams

800m: Shelayna Oskan-Clarke, Adelle Tracey

1500m: Sarah McDonald, Jess Judd, Katie Snowden

5000m: Laura Weightman

100m hurdles: Tiffany Porter

400m hurdles: Meghan Beesley

3000m steeplechase: Rosie Clarke, Iona Lake

20km walk: Gemma Bridge

High jump: Morgan Lake, Bethan Partridge

Pole vault: Holly Bradshaw, Lucy Bryan, Molly Caudery

Long jump: Lorraine Ugen, Shara Proctor, Jazmin Sawyers

Shot put: Rachel Wallader, Amelia Strickler

Discus: Jade Lally

Hammer: Sophie Hitchon

Heptathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Niamh Emerson, Katie Stainton

Marathon: Alyson Dixon, Sonia Samuels

4x100m: Philip, Henry, Asher-Smith, Williams, Ashleigh Nelson, Corinne Humphreys

4x400m: Emily Diamond, Finette Agyapong, Anyika Onuora, Perri Shakes-Drayton, Margaret Adeoye, Cheriece Hylton