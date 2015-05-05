Rio 2016 Olympics
US skier Lindsey Vonn 'to be named Pyeongchang 2018 ambassador'

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. Alpine Ski Team takes the first run to set the pace on the EpicMix Racing Course at Golden Peak on November 8, 2013
USA alpine skier Lindsey Vonn is reportedly due to be named as an honorary ambassador for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.
Tuesday, May 5, 2015

United States alpine skier Lindsey Vonn will reportedly be named as honorary ambassador for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics and Paralympics this week.

The 30-year-old, who recently split up with golfer Tiger Woods, will become the first international athlete to take up the honorary position for the Games.

According to insidethegames.biz, the position for Vonn, who is one of the most decorated skiers in history following her Olympic win in the downhill competition at the 2010 Games in Vancouver, will officially be confirmed on Wednesday.

The 2018 event will take place in South Korea from February 9 to 25.

Tiger Woods gestures after holing a putt at Firestone CC on August 2, 2013
