Great Britain's short track speed skater Elise Christie has won 500m gold at the Toronto World Cup.

Her time of 44.670 seconds narrowly pipped European champion Lara van Ruijven and Olympic silver medallist Fan Kexin, who raced in 44.9 and 56.1 seconds respectively.

Christie, 25, was controversially disqualified three times at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, but won two silver medals at last season's World Championships.

"I am super happy because I didn't think I'd even be here racing yet, never mind picking up a medal," Christie told reporters. "Thank you to everyone who has supported me and helped me get back."

Christie has only just returned to the ice following ankle surgery in August after a collision with a teammate.