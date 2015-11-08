Rio 2016 Olympics
Elise Christie wins 500m gold at Toronto World Cup

Great Britain's Elise Christie is pictured before she competes in the Women's Short Track 1500 m Heats at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the Sochi Winter Olympics on February 15, 2014
Great Britain's Elise Christie wins 500m gold in the short track speed skating at the Toronto World Cup in Canada.
Great Britain's short track speed skater Elise Christie has won 500m gold at the Toronto World Cup.

Her time of 44.670 seconds narrowly pipped European champion Lara van Ruijven and Olympic silver medallist Fan Kexin, who raced in 44.9 and 56.1 seconds respectively.

Christie, 25, was controversially disqualified three times at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, but won two silver medals at last season's World Championships.

"I am super happy because I didn't think I'd even be here racing yet, never mind picking up a medal," Christie told reporters. "Thank you to everyone who has supported me and helped me get back."

Christie has only just returned to the ice following ankle surgery in August after a collision with a teammate.

Elise Christie of Great Britain reacts after the Short Track Speed Skating Ladies' 500 m Final on day 6 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at at Iceberg Skating Palace on February 13, 2014
