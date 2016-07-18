Rio 2016 Olympics
President Vladimir Putin says that the Olympics could be on the "brink of a split" following allegations of Russia's 'state-sponsored doping'.
Russian president Vladimir Putin has claimed that the Olympics could be on the "brink of a split" after the nation was accused of a 'state-sponsored doping programme'.

A report - commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency - released by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren accused the Russian Sports Ministry of being involved in widespread doping during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

In response, Putin described the allegations as a "dangerous relapse of politics' interference into sports" and has claimed that the officials named directly in the report will be temporarily suspended.

In a statement, Putin said: "Formats of such interference have changed but its essence is the same - to make sports an instrument of geopolitical pressure, of forming a negative image of countries and nations. The Olympic movement which is playing a colossal uniting role for the humankind may once again be driven to the brink of a split.

"Now, the so-called doping scandals have come into play, attempts are being made to extend the sanctions for the exposed doping abuse cases to all, including 'clean' athletes under the pretext of alleged protecting their interests.

"The officials the Commission's report names as direct perpetrators will be temporarily suspended from their posts until the investigation is over, but prior to making the final decision on the officials' in question, we are asking WADA to provide a more detailed and objective information based on facts so that Russian law enforcers and investigative bodies could use it in their work. There is no doubt they will do their job to the end with an aim to take exhaustive measures to prevent the violations of the Russian legislation and the international commitments, which our country has undertaken."

Meanwhile, WADA has called for all Russian athletes to be banned from this summer's Rio Olympics.

Russia operated 'state-sponsored doping programme'
