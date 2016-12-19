The German resort of Konigssee will host the 2017 bobsleigh and skeleton World Championships after Sochi was stripped of the event following doping claims.

The German resort of Konigssee has been selected to host the 2017 bobsleigh and skeleton World Championships after Sochi was stripped of the event.

The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation claimed that it would not be "prudent" to hold the championships in Russia, a country accused of state-sponsored doping.

Their decision came after Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren released the second part of a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report, which made further claims that Russia operated a state-sponsored doping programme for its athletes between 2011 and 2015.

Konigssee was picked because of its location, suitability for the athletes who will be racing, organisers' experience and track availability at such short notice, the IBSF confirmed in a statement.

Russia said it might seek compensation after being stripped of the event, which takes place between February 13 and 26.