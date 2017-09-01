Result: Britain's last hope Kyle Edmund limps out of US Open

Kyle Edmund in action during the second round of the US Open on August 30, 2017
British number two Kyle Edmund retires from his third-round clash against Denis Shapovalov at the US Open because of a neck injury when a set down.
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 22:24 UK

Britain have no more hopefuls at the US Open after Kyle Edmund retired from his third-round meeting against Denis Shapovalov with a neck injury.

The 22-year-old was trailing 3-6 6-3 6-3 1-0 at Flushing Meadows on Friday evening when being forced to withdraw.

Edmund, who beat Robin Haase and Steve Johnson to make it to this stage, took the first set with breaks of serve in the second and eighth games.

Young Canadian Shapovalov responded well, though, holding in the second and third sets to edge in front.

British number two Edmund was a game down in the fourth set when, after three bouts of treatment, he was forced to pull the plug on his - and his country's - hopes.

Andy Murray in action at the US Open on August 30, 2016
