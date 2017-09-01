Result: Roger Federer again needs five sets to progress in US Open

Five-time champion Roger Federer once again needs five sets to progress into the US Open third round at the expense of Mikhail Youzhny.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 00:47 UK

Roger Federer once again needed five sets to progress into the third round of the US Open at the expense of Mikhail Youzhny this evening.

The five-time champion was also taken the distance in his opening-round victory over American teenager Frances Tiafoe earlier this week, and he again survived a scare to battle through 6-1 [3]6-7 4-6 6-4 6-1 at Flushing Meadows.

Roger Federer celebrates during the second round of the US Open on August 31, 2017© SilverHub

The 36-year-old, who has won the two Grand Slams he has entered so far this year, wasted no time in taking control of the first set as he raced into a 5-0 lead with two early breaks before wrapping it up with his third set point.

Federer looked to be on course for a commanding two-set lead when he broke Youzhny twice more in the second set on his way into a 4-2 lead, but this time the world number 101 fought back to force a tiebreak, which he went on to win 7-3.

Federer - chasing a record sixth US Open and 20th Grand Slam title overall - then found himself behind when a solitary break in the third set allowed Youzhny to take it 6-4.

The world number three quickly responded by moving into a 4-1 lead in the fourth and, while Youzhny delayed matters by denying Federer when the Swiss was serving for the set, the Russian lost on his own serve in the very next game as Federer took it 6-4.

Cramp affected the 35-year-old at the start of the deciding set, and Federer took full advantage to win four games in a row on his way to a 6-2 triumph.

Federer will now face Feliciano Lopez for a place in the last 16.

Andy Murray in action at the US Open on August 30, 2016
Read Next:
Andy Murray draws Tennys Sandgren at US Open
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Roger Federer, Mikhail Youzhny, Frances Tiafoe, Feliciano Lopez, Tennis
Your Comments



ATP RankingsPoints
1Spain Rafael Nadal7,645
2Scotland flag Andy Murray7,150
3Switzerland Roger Federer7,145
4Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,690
5Serbia Novak Djokovic5,325
6Alexander Zverev4,470
7Croatia Marin Cilic4,155
8Austria Dominic Thiem4,030
9Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov3,710
10Japan Kei Nishikori3,195
11Canada Milos Raonic2,870
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,690
13Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,525
14Belgium David Goffin2,525
15United States John Isner2,425
16United States Jack Sock2,345
17Australia Nick Kyrgios2,325
18Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,310
19Pablo Carreno Busta2,225
20Lucas Pouille2,210
> Full Version
 