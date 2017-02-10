Great Britain defeat Turkey in their Fed Cup tie in Estonia to move one win away from a place in the World Group Two playoffs in April.

Victories over Portugal and Latvia had moved the team closer to progression, and Heather Watson and Johanna Konta both continued their winning streaks on Friday.

Watson dropped just one game in thrashing Ipek Soylu, but Konta had to dig deep in order to overcome Turkey's number one Cagla Buyukakcay.

Konta dropped the opening set but she fought back to record a 5-7 6-4 6-3 victory to wrap up the match before the doubles.

Great Britain must beat either Croatia or Hungary in order to advance through to a playoff tie.