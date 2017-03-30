Result: Caroline Wozniacki reaches Miami Open final after easy win over Karolina Pliskova

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits balls to spectators after after defeating Jamie Loeb of United States during their 2015 US Open Women's Singles round 1 match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center September 1, 2015
© Getty Images
Caroline Wozniacki reaches the Miami Open final for the first time after beating Karolina Pliskova 5-7 6-1 6-1 on Thursday.
Caroline Wozniacki has reached the final of the Miami Open for the first time after beating Karolina Pliskova 5-7 6-1 6-1 on Thursday.

The former world number one began slowly, dropping the first set to Pliskova on a tie break, but made light work of the Czech in the subsequent set.

Wozniacki, currently ranked 14th in the world, broke early to take a 3-0 lead before Pliskova clawed her only game of the set back, though it was ultimately to no avail.

The world number three was then broken thrice in the deciding set as Wozniacki secured her spot in the final in two hours and 17 minutes.

Wozniacki will play in Saturday's championship match against either number 10 Johanna Konta or number 11 Venus Williams.

