Top seed Stanislas Wawrinka is three wins away from claiming the Miami Open title after defeating Malek Jaziri in the third round.
The world number three overcame his Tunisian opponent 6-3 6-4 in one hour and 11 minutes to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament.
Wawrinka put pressure on Jaziri's serve early in the match, but he failed to convert two break points to give himself an early advantage.
The 32-year-old eventually found a way through to go 4-2 up before sealing the set and taking an early break point in the second, which put Jaziri on the back foot.
The world number 53 tried to unleash a comeback, but he failed to convert four break points, which allowed Wawrinka to push on and wrap up the match.