Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka has reached the third round of the Miami Open after a dominant 6-3 6-4 victory over Argentina's Horacio Zeballos.

The world number three was runner-up to Roger Federer at Indian Wells last weekend and, with both Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic missing out in Florida through injury, he is the tournament's top seed.

Having saved break points in the opening game of the match, the Swiss never looked back against Zeballos as he fired 24 winners, including eight aces, and lost just 13 points on his own serve on his way to a victory in 65 minutes.

Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, will face Malek Jaziri in the next round after the Tunisian came through the clash with Feliciano Lopez with a 6-3 4-6 6-3 victory.