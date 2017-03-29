Alexander Zverev stuns number one seed Stanislas Wawrinka to reach the quarter-finals of the Miami Open.

Alexander Zverev has changed the narrative at the Miami Open by knocking out number one seed Stanislas Wawrinka.

The 19-year-old German, who is ranked number 20 in the world, sealed a 4-6 6-2 6-1 victory in one hour and 45 minutes to put himself into the quarter-finals.

Wawrinka was the first to force through the deadlock by converting a second break point to take a one-set lead, but it was not made easy for him.

Zverev bounced back immediately by snatching his opponent's serve at the first time of asking in the second set and he maintained his dominance to go 4-1 up before levelling the scoreboard in half an hour.

Wawrinka failed to recover as he went a double break down at the start of the third set, and he failed to create a single break point in the final 26 minutes of the contest.