Heather Watson has suffered a straight-sets defeat in the opening round of the Swiss Women's Championship.

The British number two had been hoping to build on last week's quarter-final appearance in Monterrey with victory over Anett Kontaveit, but she was unable to replicate her form on Tuesday.

Watson managed to take the first set to a tie-break after saving nine of 10 break-point chances for her opponent, but Kontaveit came through 7-2 to move closer to the last 16.

The Estonian dominated a one-sided second with two breaks of serve - as well as allowing Watson just four points in her own service games - and she was eventually able to come through by a 7-6 6-2 scoreline.

Naomi Broady is also out after she suffered defeat to Germany's Julia Goerges.