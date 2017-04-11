Result: Heather Watson suffers first-round defeat in Biel

Heather Watson of Great Britain in action against Lauren Davis of the United States during their women's first round match on Day One of the 2015 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2015
© Getty Images
British number two Heather Watson loses out to Anett Kontaveit in the first round of the Swiss Women's Championship.
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 15:13 UK

Heather Watson has suffered a straight-sets defeat in the opening round of the Swiss Women's Championship.

The British number two had been hoping to build on last week's quarter-final appearance in Monterrey with victory over Anett Kontaveit, but she was unable to replicate her form on Tuesday.

Watson managed to take the first set to a tie-break after saving nine of 10 break-point chances for her opponent, but Kontaveit came through 7-2 to move closer to the last 16.

The Estonian dominated a one-sided second with two breaks of serve - as well as allowing Watson just four points in her own service games - and she was eventually able to come through by a 7-6 6-2 scoreline.

Naomi Broady is also out after she suffered defeat to Germany's Julia Goerges.

