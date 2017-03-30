Venus Williams earns a semi-final spot at the Miami Open following a straight-sets win over top seed Angelique Kerber.

Venus Williams has moved into the semi-finals of the Miami Open after a shock straight-sets win over top seed Angelique Kerber.

The 36-year-old, who reached the Australian Open final in January, took one hour and 41 minutes to earn a 7-5 6-3 triumph.

Kerber started well as she went a break up at the first time of asking, but Williams bounced back immediately with a break point of her own.

The German swung the game back in her advantage as she went 3-2 up with a break, but Williams showed fighting spirit as she broke twice to claim the first set in just under an hour.

Once again, the American needed to come from a break down in the second set, but she recovered to go 3-1 up and book a spot in the semi-finals, where she will take on Britain's Johanna Konta.