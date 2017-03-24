Result: Simona Halep progresses through to round three at Miami Open

Simona Halep in action at the French Open on May 27, 2016
© Getty Images
Simona Halep proves too strong for Naomi Osaka at the Miami Open, passing her second-round test with a 6-4 2-6 6-3 victory.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 24, 2017 at 18:30 UK

Third seed Simona Halep has overcome Naomi Osaka in three sets to advance through to the last 32 of the Miami Open.

The 25-year-old had to remain patient to set up a potential meeting with Ekaterina Makarova in the next round, as rain threatened to cause havoc with the schedule.

Halep did enough to come out on top 6-4 2-6 6-3 in the end, however, with the second-round match itself lasting just short of two hours.

The opening set went the way of the serve until the ninth game, when Halep - a semi-finalist here in 2015 - earned the only break to edge into the lead.

Osaka managed to level things up by taking the second set, racing four games ahead thanks to two breaks and easing over the line with a third set point.

A key moment in the deciding set arrived in the third game, as Halep finally got the better of her opponent with a fourth break point, before getting over the line in a mammoth ninth game to advance through.

Andy Murray in action at Indian Wells on March 14, 2016
Read Next:
Murray to face Rosol in US Open first round
>
View our homepages for Simona Halep, Ekaterina Makarova, Naomi Osaka, Tennis
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,005
2Serbia Novak Djokovic8,915
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,705
4Japan Kei Nishikori4,730
5Canada Milos Raonic4,480
6Switzerland Roger Federer4,305
7Spain Rafael Nadal4,145
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,465
9Croatia Marin Cilic3,420
10France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,310
11France Gael Monfils3,190
12Belgium David Goffin2,975
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,960
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,790
15Lucas Pouille2,456
16Australia Nick Kyrgios2,425
17United States Jack Sock2,375
18Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,190
19Pablo Carreno Busta2,025
20Alexander Zverev1,850
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 