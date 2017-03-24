Simona Halep proves too strong for Naomi Osaka at the Miami Open, passing her second-round test with a 6-4 2-6 6-3 victory.

Third seed Simona Halep has overcome Naomi Osaka in three sets to advance through to the last 32 of the Miami Open.

The 25-year-old had to remain patient to set up a potential meeting with Ekaterina Makarova in the next round, as rain threatened to cause havoc with the schedule.

Halep did enough to come out on top 6-4 2-6 6-3 in the end, however, with the second-round match itself lasting just short of two hours.

The opening set went the way of the serve until the ninth game, when Halep - a semi-finalist here in 2015 - earned the only break to edge into the lead.

Osaka managed to level things up by taking the second set, racing four games ahead thanks to two breaks and easing over the line with a third set point.

A key moment in the deciding set arrived in the third game, as Halep finally got the better of her opponent with a fourth break point, before getting over the line in a mammoth ninth game to advance through.