Maria Sharapova sets up a clash with Eugenie Bouchard at the Madrid Open, two weeks after the Canadian called for her opponent to be banned from tennis for life.

Maria Sharapova has overcome Mirjana Lucic-Baroni to set up a meeting with Eugenie Bouchard in the second round of the Madrid Open.

The 2014 winner was accused of being a 'cheat' by Bouchard ahead of her return to action last month following 15 months out for a breach of anti-doping rules.

World number 59 Bouchard now comes face-to-face with Sharapova on Monday afternoon in the Spanish capital, a couple of weeks on from calling for her opponent to be banned from the sport for good.

Sharapova beat Lucic-Baroni 4-6 6-4 6-0, recovering from a set down to set up the grudge match against the Canadian, who beat Alize Cornet 6-4 4-6 6-1 on Saturday.

Top seed Angelique Kerber also made it into the last 32 after earning a straightforward 6-4 6-2 win over Timea Babos.