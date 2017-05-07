Result: Maria Sharapova sets up grudge match with Eugenie Bouchard

Eugenie Bouchard of Canada wipes her face as Maria Sharapova of Russia looks on in her quarterfinal match during day nine of the 2015 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 27, 2015
Maria Sharapova sets up a clash with Eugenie Bouchard at the Madrid Open, two weeks after the Canadian called for her opponent to be banned from tennis for life.
Sunday, May 7, 2017

Maria Sharapova has overcome Mirjana Lucic-Baroni to set up a meeting with Eugenie Bouchard in the second round of the Madrid Open.

The 2014 winner was accused of being a 'cheat' by Bouchard ahead of her return to action last month following 15 months out for a breach of anti-doping rules.

World number 59 Bouchard now comes face-to-face with Sharapova on Monday afternoon in the Spanish capital, a couple of weeks on from calling for her opponent to be banned from the sport for good.

Sharapova beat Lucic-Baroni 4-6 6-4 6-0, recovering from a set down to set up the grudge match against the Canadian, who beat Alize Cornet 6-4 4-6 6-1 on Saturday.

Top seed Angelique Kerber also made it into the last 32 after earning a straightforward 6-4 6-2 win over Timea Babos.

Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova walks on court during her women's singles match against Serena Williams of the US on day ten of the 2015 Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2015
