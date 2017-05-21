Laura Robson claims the biggest professional title of her career with victory over fellow British player Katie Boulter in Kurume.

The former British number one has struggled with injuries and form for a number of years, but she was able to register a 6-3 6-4 win over her compatriot in Japan.

Robson has enjoyed a terrific week at the $60,000 ITF event, losing just one set during her five matches, and her results will lead to a move back inside the world's top 200 when the WTA rankings are updated on Monday.

The 23-year-old should be placed at 169 and providing that she can build upon this week when she returns to England to continue her grass-court campaign, she should be in line to earn a wildcard for Wimbledon.

Boulter will also be rewarded for an excellent tournament, with the 20-year-old moving to a career-high ranking of around 244.