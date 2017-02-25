British number three Kyle Edmund bows out of the Delray Beach Open at the quarter-final stage after losing in three sets to top seed Milos Raonic.

The British number three had been hoping to record the biggest win of his career against the world number four, but the big-serving Canadian proved too strong in a 4-6 6-3 6-4 victory.

Edmund would have been delighted with his start to the match as he recorded the only break of serve to move closer to a place in the last four, and he was handling the pressure well in the second as he reached 3-3.

However, he dropped serve in the eighth game to effectively concede the set to Raonic, and he began the decider by losing his serve for a second successive time.

He remained within one break of the top seed but he was unable to create any break-point chances as Raonic set up a semi-final showdown with Juan Martin del Potro.