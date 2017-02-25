Result: Milos Raonic hits back to beat Kyle Edmund at Delray Beach

Kyle Edmund in action against Nikoloz Basilashvili on day two of the French Open at Roland Garros on May 23, 2016
© Getty Images
British number three Kyle Edmund bows out of the Delray Beach Open at the quarter-final stage after losing in three sets to top seed Milos Raonic.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 09:11 UK

Kyle Edmund has suffered a three-set defeat to Milos Raonic in the quarter-finals of the Delray Beach Open.

The British number three had been hoping to record the biggest win of his career against the world number four, but the big-serving Canadian proved too strong in a 4-6 6-3 6-4 victory.

Edmund would have been delighted with his start to the match as he recorded the only break of serve to move closer to a place in the last four, and he was handling the pressure well in the second as he reached 3-3.

However, he dropped serve in the eighth game to effectively concede the set to Raonic, and he began the decider by losing his serve for a second successive time.

He remained within one break of the top seed but he was unable to create any break-point chances as Raonic set up a semi-final showdown with Juan Martin del Potro.

Dan Evans during his men's singles match against Ricardas Berankis during day two of the ATP Aegon Open Nottingham on June 21, 2016
Read Next:
Evans to play teen in Davis Cup opener
>
View our homepages for Kyle Edmund, Milos Raonic, Juan Martin del Potro, Tennis
Your Comments



ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray11,540
2Serbia Novak Djokovic9,825
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,695
4Canada Milos Raonic4,930
5Japan Kei Nishikori4,730
6Spain Rafael Nadal4,115
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,410
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,375
9Switzerland Roger Federer3,260
10Belgium David Goffin3,245
11France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,230
12France Gael Monfils3,145
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,925
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,880
15Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,190
16Australia Nick Kyrgios2,165
17Lucas Pouille2,131
18Alexander Zverev1,895
19France Richard Gasquet1,875
20Croatia Ivo Karlovic1,875
> Full Version
 