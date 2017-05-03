Result: Milos Raonic edges out Aljaz Bedene in Istanbul

Aljaz Bedene in action during the French Open on May 28, 2016
© AFP
British number four Aljaz Bedene is edged out in a final-set tie-break as he loses to Milos Raonic in the second round of the Istanbul Open.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 18:25 UK

Aljaz Bedene has been edged out by Milos Raonic in the second round of the Istanbul Open.

The British number four has been in excellent form of late but despite winning 23 of his last 25 matches, he could not outlast the world number six.

Bedene did not create a break point throughout the entire contest, but he was able to seal the opener in a tie-break as he threatened the result of his career.

However, Raonic struck twice as he dominated the second in order to force a decider but he was unable to shake off Bedene, who has moved up to 58th in the world rankings.

The match went to a final-set tie-break but after establishing a 4-2 lead at the change of ends, Raonic claimed three of the next four points to run out a 6-7 6-3 7-6 victor in two hours and 36 minutes.

Dan Evans in action on day two of the Australian Open on January 19, 2016
Read Next:
British pair draw qualifiers at Miami Open
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Aljaz Bedene, Milos Raonic, Tennis
Your Comments



ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray11,870
2Serbia Novak Djokovic8,085
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,695
4Switzerland Roger Federer5,125
5Spain Rafael Nadal4,735
6Canada Milos Raonic4,165
7Japan Kei Nishikori4,010
8Croatia Marin Cilic3,565
9Austria Dominic Thiem3,535
10Belgium David Goffin2,975
11France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,915
12Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,870
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,820
14Lucas Pouille2,746
15United States Jack Sock2,450
16France Gael Monfils2,410
17Australia Nick Kyrgios2,335
18Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,145
19Albert Ramos-Vinolas2,135
20Alexander Zverev2,005
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 