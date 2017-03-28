Karolina Pliskova beats Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-2 6-3 in the quarter-finals of the Miami Open, two months on from losing to the same opponent at the Australian Open.

Third seed Karolina Pliskova has defeated Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in straight sets to advance through to the semi-final stage of the Miami Open.

There was to be no repeat of the shock result between the pair at the Australian Open earlier this year, as Pliskova this time showed more than enough to avoid an upset and make it through to the last four.

Lucic-Baroni struggled in the opener and lost her service game four times in a row, with nine double faults gifting her opponent a fairly straightforward lead.

Pliskova was herself struggling to hold, and a break in the fifth game of the second set allowed Lucic-Baroni to pull ahead into a 4-2 advantage.

The Czech took the next four games on the spin to make it through 6-3 6-4, though, paving the way for a meeting with either Caroline Wozniacki or Lucie Safarova in the next round.