Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan in the final match during day seven of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona on April 24, 2016
Rafael Nadal wins his 10th Barcelona Open title courtesy of a 6-4 6-1 victory over Dominic Thiem.
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 21:17 UK

Rafael Nadal has won his 10th Barcelona Open title courtesy of a straight-sets victory over Dominic Thiem in this afternoon's final.

The Spaniard needed just an hour and a half to cruise to the win, running out a 6-4 6-1 victor to add the Barcelona crown to the Monte Carlo Masters title he won last week.

That triumph in Monaco saw Nadal become the first player in the Open era to win the same ATP Tour event 10 times, and he repeated the feat in Barcelona with a dominant performance.

It took Nadal until the 10th game of the opening set to finally wear his Austrian opponent down, but he needed only one break to take the set 6-4.

Things were more straightforward for Nadal after that, with Thiem rescuing three break points in his opening service game of the second before Nadal stormed to victory by reeling off five straight games.

Nadal will look to continue his success on clay at the upcoming French Open, where he will once again be bidding for his 10th title.

