Result: Rafael Nadal makes winning start at Miami Open

Rafael Nadal in action at the Argentina Open on February 13, 2016
© AFP
Rafael Nadal records a straight-sets win over Dudi Sela to progress through to the third round of the Miami Open.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 10:49 UK

Rafael Nadal has moved through to the third round of the Miami Open with a straight-sets victory over Dudi Sela.

The four-time runner-up is looking to capitalise on the absence of both Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, and he made a positive start to his bid to claim his first title at the Masters Series event.

One break of serve was enough for Nadal to take the opening set, with the Spaniard allowing his opponent just three points on his serve.

Sela improved during the second, but he squandered two chances to break Nadal's serve and the left-hander was able to settle for just the one break of his own to secure a 6-3 6-4 win.

Nadal will face Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in the next round.

Dan Evans in action on day two of the Australian Open on January 19, 2016
Read Next:
British pair draw qualifiers at Miami Open
>
View our homepages for Rafael Nadal, Dudi Sela, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Philipp Kohlschreiber, Tennis
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,005
2Serbia Novak Djokovic8,915
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,705
4Japan Kei Nishikori4,730
5Canada Milos Raonic4,480
6Switzerland Roger Federer4,305
7Spain Rafael Nadal4,145
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,465
9Croatia Marin Cilic3,420
10France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,310
11France Gael Monfils3,190
12Belgium David Goffin2,975
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,960
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,790
15Lucas Pouille2,456
16Australia Nick Kyrgios2,425
17United States Jack Sock2,375
18Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,190
19Pablo Carreno Busta2,025
20Alexander Zverev1,850
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 