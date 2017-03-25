Rafael Nadal records a straight-sets win over Dudi Sela to progress through to the third round of the Miami Open.

Rafael Nadal has moved through to the third round of the Miami Open with a straight-sets victory over Dudi Sela.

The four-time runner-up is looking to capitalise on the absence of both Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, and he made a positive start to his bid to claim his first title at the Masters Series event.

One break of serve was enough for Nadal to take the opening set, with the Spaniard allowing his opponent just three points on his serve.

Sela improved during the second, but he squandered two chances to break Nadal's serve and the left-hander was able to settle for just the one break of his own to secure a 6-3 6-4 win.

Nadal will face Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in the next round.