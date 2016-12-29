Rafael Nadal and David Goffin both progress through to the semi-finals of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Rafael Nadal has marked his first appearance of the new season with a straight-sets win over Tomas Berdych at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

The Spaniard is one of six players taking part in the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi and he had little problem in getting past an out-of-sorts Berdych by a 6-0 6-4 scoreline.

David Goffin has also booked his place in the last four after he recorded a 7-6 6-4 triumph over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

The two winners are now joined in the draw by world number one Andy Murray and 2016 Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic, with Murray facing Goffin and Raonic taking on Nadal.

The first ATP Tour events of the new campaign will get underway on Sunday and Monday.