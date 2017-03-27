Result: Rafael Nadal battles through to fourth round in Miami

Rafael Nadal in action at the Argentina Open on February 13, 2016
© AFP
Rafael Nadal loses six games in a row before fighting back to beat Philipp Kohlschreiber in the third round of the Miami Open.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 27, 2017 at 10:23 UK

Rafael Nadal has marked his 1,000th match on the ATP Tour with a hard-fought victory over Philipp Kohlschreiber in the Miami Open third round.

The left-hander suffered his first bagel since 2008 during the first set, but he recovered to come through by a 0-6 6-2 6-3 scoreline.

Nadal made 75% of his first serves in the opener but he was able to win just seven points behind his own delivery as Kohlschreiber wrapped up the set in just 21 minutes.

However, the momentum switched during the second as Nadal broke the German's serve on two occasions and allowed him just two points on his serve as he forced a decider.

That soon become just three points on the Nadal serve in two sets as the world number seven stormed through the closing stages of the match to earn his place in the last 16.

Nadal will play France's Nicolas Mahut for a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Dan Evans in action on day two of the Australian Open on January 19, 2016
Read Next:
British pair draw qualifiers at Miami Open
>
View our homepages for Rafael Nadal, Philipp Kohlschreiber, Nicolas Mahut, Tennis
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,005
2Serbia Novak Djokovic8,915
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,705
4Japan Kei Nishikori4,730
5Canada Milos Raonic4,480
6Switzerland Roger Federer4,305
7Spain Rafael Nadal4,145
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,465
9Croatia Marin Cilic3,420
10France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,310
11France Gael Monfils3,190
12Belgium David Goffin2,975
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,960
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,790
15Lucas Pouille2,456
16Australia Nick Kyrgios2,425
17United States Jack Sock2,375
18Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,190
19Pablo Carreno Busta2,025
20Alexander Zverev1,850
> Full Version
 