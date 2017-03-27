Rafael Nadal loses six games in a row before fighting back to beat Philipp Kohlschreiber in the third round of the Miami Open.

Rafael Nadal has marked his 1,000th match on the ATP Tour with a hard-fought victory over Philipp Kohlschreiber in the Miami Open third round.

The left-hander suffered his first bagel since 2008 during the first set, but he recovered to come through by a 0-6 6-2 6-3 scoreline.

Nadal made 75% of his first serves in the opener but he was able to win just seven points behind his own delivery as Kohlschreiber wrapped up the set in just 21 minutes.

However, the momentum switched during the second as Nadal broke the German's serve on two occasions and allowed him just two points on his serve as he forced a decider.

That soon become just three points on the Nadal serve in two sets as the world number seven stormed through the closing stages of the match to earn his place in the last 16.

Nadal will play France's Nicolas Mahut for a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.