Sir Andy Murray will take on Novak Djokovic in the final of the Qatar Open after overcoming third seed Tomas Berdych in the second semi-final on Friday.

Murray recorded a comfortable 6-3 6-4 success over Berdych to set up a 19th ATP final meeting with the competition's defending champion Djokovic, who overcame Spaniard Fernando Verdasco to reach the final.

Murray secured one break on his way to winning the first set against Berdych, who underwent treatment on an ankle injury before returning to the court for what proved to be the final set.

Berdych did break Murray's serve for the first time early in the second set, but two breaks for the the world number one ensured that he would triumph 6-4 and ease into the final of the competition, which will take place on Saturday.