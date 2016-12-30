Result: Andy Murray suffers defeat to David Goffin in Abu Dhabi

Andy Murray practises on day one of the Australian Open on January 18, 2016
© Getty Images
Andy Murray starts the new season with a surprise straight-sets defeat to David Goffin at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.
Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 at 15:01 UK

The world number one had received a bye into the semi-finals of the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, while Goffin got the better of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Thursday.

However, the extra time on court seemed to benefit the Belgian in their last-four clash as he ran out a 7-6 6-4 victor over the Scot.

After dropping the opening set, Murray established a break advantage in the second but he dropped four games in a row to lose out to the world number 11, who records his first-ever win over Murray.

Goffin will play either Milos Raonic of Rafael Nadal in the final.

Juan Martin Del Potro in action during the Olympics singles final on August 14, 2016
ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,410
2Serbia Novak Djokovic11,780
3Canada Milos Raonic5,450
4Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,315
5Japan Kei Nishikori4,905
6Croatia Marin Cilic3,650
7France Gael Monfils3,625
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,415
9Spain Rafael Nadal3,300
10Czech Republic Tomas Berdych3,060
11Belgium David Goffin2,750
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,550
13Australia Nick Kyrgios2,460
14Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,350
15Lucas Pouille2,156
16Switzerland Roger Federer2,130
17Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,035
18France Richard Gasquet1,885
19United States John Isner1,850
20Croatia Ivo Karlovic1,795
> Full Version