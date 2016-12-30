Andy Murray starts the new season with a surprise straight-sets defeat to David Goffin at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

The world number one had received a bye into the semi-finals of the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, while Goffin got the better of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Thursday.

However, the extra time on court seemed to benefit the Belgian in their last-four clash as he ran out a 7-6 6-4 victor over the Scot.

After dropping the opening set, Murray established a break advantage in the second but he dropped four games in a row to lose out to the world number 11, who records his first-ever win over Murray.

Goffin will play either Milos Raonic of Rafael Nadal in the final.