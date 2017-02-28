World number one Andy Murray records a straight-sets win over Malek Jaziri in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship.

Andy Murray has returned to singles action with a straight-sets win over Malek Jaziri in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship.

The world number one has not played for over a month after a surprise fourth-round exit at the Australian Open, but he appeared to be in good form as he got the better of the world number 47.

Jaziri secured the first break of serve but Murray bounced back immediately before securing a second break in the 10th game to seal the set.

The second was one-way traffic and Murray was able to wrap up a 6-4 6-1 victory in just under 80 minutes.

The Scot - who joins fellow Brit Dan Evans in recording a win on Tuesday - will play Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in the last 16.