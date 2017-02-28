Result: Andy Murray returns with first-round win in Dubai

Andy Murray in action at the US Open on August 30, 2016
© SilverHub
World number one Andy Murray records a straight-sets win over Malek Jaziri in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship.
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 17:07 UK

Andy Murray has returned to singles action with a straight-sets win over Malek Jaziri in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship.

The world number one has not played for over a month after a surprise fourth-round exit at the Australian Open, but he appeared to be in good form as he got the better of the world number 47.

Jaziri secured the first break of serve but Murray bounced back immediately before securing a second break in the 10th game to seal the set.

The second was one-way traffic and Murray was able to wrap up a 6-4 6-1 victory in just under 80 minutes.

The Scot - who joins fellow Brit Dan Evans in recording a win on Tuesday - will play Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in the last 16.

Andy Murray serves during his second-round match against Aljaz Bedene on day four of the Aegon Championships on June 16, 2016
ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray11,540
2Serbia Novak Djokovic9,735
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,195
4Canada Milos Raonic5,080
5Japan Kei Nishikori4,730
6Spain Rafael Nadal4,115
7France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,480
8Croatia Marin Cilic3,410
9Austria Dominic Thiem3,375
10Switzerland Roger Federer3,260
11Belgium David Goffin3,245
12France Gael Monfils3,190
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,925
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,790
15Lucas Pouille2,261
16Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,190
17Australia Nick Kyrgios2,075
18United States Jack Sock2,060
19France Richard Gasquet1,920
20Alexander Zverev1,895
> Full Version
