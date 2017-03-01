Result: Andy Murray powers through to Dubai quarter-finals

Andy Murray in action at the US Open on August 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Andy Murray is through to the quarter-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship with a comfortable win over Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 17:12 UK

Andy Murray has dropped just two games on his way to thrashing Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship.

The world number one is competing in his first tournament since suffering a fourth-round defeat at the Australian Open, but he continues to look in good form after beating his Spanish opponent 6-2 6-0.

Murray was effectively in control of the contest from start to finish and he was able to claim the opening set with two breaks of serve.

Garcia-Lopez had got the better of Murray in their most recent contest in Indian Wells in 2012, but he offered nothing in the second and Murray was able to close out the match in just 72 minutes.

Murray will now play Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in the last eight, but compatriot Dan Evans could not join him in reaching that stage of the tournament after he lost out in three sets to Gael Monfils.

View our homepages for Andy Murray, Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Philipp Kohlschreiber, Dan Evans, Gael Monfils, Tennis
Your Comments



ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray11,540
2Serbia Novak Djokovic9,735
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,195
4Canada Milos Raonic5,080
5Japan Kei Nishikori4,730
6Spain Rafael Nadal4,115
7France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,480
8Croatia Marin Cilic3,410
9Austria Dominic Thiem3,375
10Switzerland Roger Federer3,260
11Belgium David Goffin3,245
12France Gael Monfils3,190
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,925
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,790
15Lucas Pouille2,261
16Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,190
17Australia Nick Kyrgios2,075
18United States Jack Sock2,060
19France Richard Gasquet1,920
20Alexander Zverev1,895
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 