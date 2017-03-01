Andy Murray is through to the quarter-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship with a comfortable win over Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

Andy Murray has dropped just two games on his way to thrashing Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship.

The world number one is competing in his first tournament since suffering a fourth-round defeat at the Australian Open, but he continues to look in good form after beating his Spanish opponent 6-2 6-0.

Murray was effectively in control of the contest from start to finish and he was able to claim the opening set with two breaks of serve.

Garcia-Lopez had got the better of Murray in their most recent contest in Indian Wells in 2012, but he offered nothing in the second and Murray was able to close out the match in just 72 minutes.

Murray will now play Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in the last eight, but compatriot Dan Evans could not join him in reaching that stage of the tournament after he lost out in three sets to Gael Monfils.