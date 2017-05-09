Andy Murray beats wildcard Marius Copil in the second round of the Madrid Masters, coming out on top with a comfortable 6-4 6-3 win.

World number one Andy Murray has made light work of wildcard entrant Marius Copil to make it through to the third round of the Madrid Masters.

The 2016 finalist, who has endured a frustrating year so far, came out on top 6-4 6-3 against an opponent ranked outside the world's top 100.

Murray held throughout the opening set on his Madrid bow, having been given a bye in the first round, and earned the only break in the 10th and final game to edge ahead in the contest.

Despite being far from his best in the opening throes, the Scotsman pounced in the sixth game of the second set and safely saw things through without facing a single break point.

Murray will now take on the winner of the match between Borna Coric and one of Alexander Zverev or Lucas Pouille - the latter two due to face off later today.